Local Muslim organizations are hosting an interfaith prayer vigil and anti-Islamophobia “teach-in” in Redmond on Monday evening, after last week’s mass-shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand that killed dozens of worshipers.

“This type of violent hate is unacceptable anywhere and particularly horrifying in a house of worship,” Masih Fouladi, executive director for the Washington chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said in a statement Sunday. “Let’s make sure we turn this moment of solidarity to action and connect the dots between Islamophobia anywhere and this sort of violence.”

The event will take place at the Muslim Association of Puget Sound, 17550 Northeast 67th Court, Redmond, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The program will include an interfaith prayer, comments from elected officials and religious leaders, and talks addressing advocacy for Washington’s Muslim community and how to respond to anti-Islam sentiment.

Community members of all faiths and backgrounds are welcome to attend, the organizers said.