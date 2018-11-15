The Kitsap County firefighter was airlifted to a hospital, where he's receiving treatment for injuries.

A Washington firefighter sent to California to help extinguish the Woolsey fire was injured early Thursday.

The man, a firefighter with South Kitsap Fire and Rescue, suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car, the fire agency said in a statement. He was airlifted with some of his crew members to a hospital, the statement said.

“Our focus is on the firefighter, his family, our district and our community,” the agency said.

At least two people have died and 500 homes have been destroyed in the fire that’s been burning in Southern California since Nov. 8. The blaze has spread across more than 150 square miles, making it one of the most destructive in the state’s history.

Firefighting efforts have made progress in recent days, with the fire 52 percent contained.

Information from The Associated Press is contained in this report.