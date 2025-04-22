With heavy hearts, members of the Seattle-area Dominican community gathered Sunday at the Space Needle to mourn more than 230 people who died in a roof collapse at the Jet Set nightclub in the Dominican Republic earlier this month.

A speaker at the vigil described some of the people killed in the April 8 disaster as cultural figures of the Caribbean country, including merengue artist Rubby Perez, who was performing at the time of the collapse, former Major League Baseball players Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco, and Nelsy Cruz, governor of Monte Cristi Province and sister of baseball player Nelson Cruz. Others at the gathering shared that friends, family members and former co-workers had lost loved ones under the rubble.

“Although we’re physically here, our hearts and minds are there,” said Eudis Matos in Spanish.

The Dominican Union of Washington State, the nonprofit organizers of the vigil, had a moment of silence for the victims and their families. The event allowed people to share words of comfort, pray, and express their hopes for accountability and changes to infrastructure regulation and maintenance in their native country.

“This catastrophe affected all levels of society in our Dominican Republic. It was something so impactful that even at a distance us in the diaspora have our heart destroyed by what happened,” attendee Glenys Regalado said in Spanish.

“What did this catastrophe teach us?” Regalado continued. “That now — today — is the moment to show our loved ones how we feel about them, not wait until later on because time counts. Tell them today that we love them, that they mean a lot to us.”