Local News Earth Day anniversary Originally published April 21, 2020 at 9:28 pm Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos of the day, April 22: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Photos of the day, April 21: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Photos of the day, April 17: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Share story By Steve Ringman Seattle Times staff photographer Steve Ringman: sringman@seattletimes.com. View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.