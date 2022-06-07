Most Read Local Stories
- Amid a COVID surge, WA hospital leaders wonder why fewer people seem to care
- Seattle weather to get warmer, sunnier — seize the moment before another atmospheric river hits
- Court issues no-contact order against Sheriff Ed Troyer, citing 'unlawful harassment' of Black newspaper carrier
- With inflation at near 40-year high, here's what has seen the biggest price increases in Seattle
- 89-year-old man arrested after wife fatally shot in Capitol Hill home
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.