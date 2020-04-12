Local NewsPhotography LO – Greg Gilbert: Chalk Drawings 4/10/2020 Originally published April 12, 2020 at 6:05 pm LO – Greg Gilbert: Chalk Drawings 4/10/2020Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries U.S. Army troops depart CenturyLink Field after hospital dismantled Seattle lights up blue for health care workers amid coronavirus outbreak Photos of the day, April 10: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Related Stories Judge: Alabama can’t prohibit abortion during pandemic 4 injured in Alaska plane crash; virus stalls investigation Share story By Greg Gilbert Related Stories Judge: Alabama can’t prohibit abortion during pandemic April 12, 2020 4 injured in Alaska plane crash; virus stalls investigation April 12, 2020 Dozens have died from virus in Oregon’s long-term care homes April 12, 2020 Report: Stockpile of 39 million masks exposed as fake April 12, 2020 More Photo Galleries U.S. Army troops depart CenturyLink Field after hospital dismantled Seattle lights up blue for health care workers amid coronavirus outbreak Photos of the day, April 10: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Greg Gilbert: ggilbert@seattletimes.com.