By
Ellen Banner
Most Read Local Stories
- Election Day 2020 updates: Latest results and news in races for president, governor, others across Washington state and the nation
- Coronavirus daily news updates, November 2: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- 3 wet weather systems start November with rain, wind and colder temperatures in Seattle area
- An Eastern Washington teen went to a mental health clinic for help. Eight days later, he died in a jail cell
- Washington voter turnout in 2020 is on pace to set record, elections officials say VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.