Seattle Parks & Recreation is now staffing four beaches with lifeguards—Madison, Magnuson, Pritchard, and West Green Lake beaches have lifeguards from noon to 7 p.m., Monday-Friday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekend.
Advertising
Seattle Parks & Recreation is now staffing four beaches with lifeguards—Madison, Magnuson, Pritchard, and West Green Lake beaches have lifeguards from noon to 7 p.m., Monday-Friday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekend.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.