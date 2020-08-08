Amanda Snyder
By
Seattle Times photo staff

Seattle Parks & Recreation is now staffing four beaches with lifeguards—Madison, Magnuson, Pritchard, and West Green Lake beaches have lifeguards from noon to 7 p.m., Monday-Friday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekend.

Amanda Snyder is a Seattle Times staff photographer.

