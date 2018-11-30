Officials canceled a tsunami warning that had been issued for parts of coastal Alaska.

What we know about the quake:

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake rocked buildings in Anchorage Friday morning.

Officials issued, and later canceled, a tsunami warning for southern Alaska coastal areas of Cook’s Inlet and part of the Kenai peninsula.

12:10 p.m.

A KTVA reporter shared some dramatic video of shaking inside an Anchorage Courthouse.

12:00 p.m.

Harold Tobin, the director of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, learned of the earthquake from a text message.

“My sister works in a downtown office building” in Anchorage, he said, when he got a text that read “Earthquake” and an update that things were falling off the walls.

“She was under the table doing what we ask people to do, which is drop, cover, and hold on,” Tobin said.

Tobin said the Anchorage quake was “not the big one, but it’s a significant earthquake” because it originated so close to Anchorage, “essentially right beneath the city, but 25-30 miles down into the earth.”

Tobin said the earthquake resulted from an “intra-slab event,” in which one tectonic plate is pushed down beneath another.

“It was sort of a shallower version of the Nisqually earthquake in 2001,” Tobin said.

Tobin said he had seen “significant damage” in early reports and on social media.

“It looks like the shaking was pretty strong and there was significant damage due to liquification or lateral spreading, where the soil gives way and spreads downslope,” he said.

In 1964, Alaska recorded one of the largest earthquakes in history about 75 miles east of Anchorage.

“There were significant parts of the city with big landslide damage. I think we’re seeing a smaller version of that today,” he said. “In Puget Sound, we have similar hazards, Seattle has areas built on soft sediment near Puget Sound.”



11:30 a.m.

Seattle has a special connection with Alaska. More than 1,000 Alaskans moved to King County in 2016, according to a Seattle Times column last year by Gene Balk. “Alaskans move to the Seattle area at the highest rate in the nation,” Balk wrote.

No doubt, many of those newcomers to Seattle are making calls home.

11:25 a.m.

The earthquake apparently damaged the home of Sarah Palin, the former Alaska Governor and Republican candidate for Vice President.

She posted on Facebook:

“🙏🏼 for Alaska. Our family is intact – house is not… I imagine that’s the case for many, many others. So thankful to be safe; praying for our state following the earthquake.”

11:22 a.m.

‘about as scary as it gets’

Erik Hill, a photojournalist in Anchorage, said that small earthquakes often are felt in his neighborhood the west side of town. The strength and duration of this earthquake prompted him to head outside.

“I could hear stuff crashing to the floor,” Hill said. “You just realized right away that this was different.

Once outside, Hill said he saw a light pole swaying, and a dog bolting down the street.

“The animals were not happy,” Hill said.

Hill estimated the shaking lasted 20 or 30 seconds. When he returned inside, he found books and other items from shelves strewn over the floor. He did not detect, on an initial inspection, damage to his house.

There were also several aftershocks that caused him to head back outside.

“This is about as scary as it gets,” said Hill, who has lived in Anchorage for more than 30 years. “I did not feel comfortable.”

— Seattle Times reporter Hal Bernton

11:10 a.m.

Officials have canceled the tsunami warning issued for Alaska, according to the Associated Press.

11:04 a.m.

Seattleites with connections to Alaska were scrambling Friday to check in with loved ones following the large earthquake.

Franklin Hunsucker, 76, was on the phone with his girlfriend, Emma Jean Alex, of Anchorage, when he heard commotion.

“She said, ‘Oh my god, the house is shaking,’ ” Hunsucker said. “I could hear stuff falling.”

Alex told Hunsucker that she was fine, grabbed her boots, went to check her home for damage, and started her car in case she needed to leave, he said.

At one point, during their conversation, he heard the noise of what he thought was a phone alert that he thought might be a tsunami warning. Officials canceled all tsunami warnings about an hour after the earthquake.

Hunsucker said Alex’s granddaughter lives a few blocks away.

“They’re out of power,” he said. “She told her to come over to the house.”

He said it was frightening to have a natural disaster hit so close to home for Alex.

“My eyes were watering up, I didn’t drop no tears, though,” Hunsucker said.

10:37 a.m.

The Anchorage school district told parents that all students were safe following the earthquake, according to the Anchorage Daily News.

10:27 a.m.

People on social media are posting video and photos showing reported damage in the Anchorage area.

Everyone just sprinted out of the coffee shop I was at in anchorage in the middle of a huge earthquake pic.twitter.com/IRxBA3Y4EE — Nat Herz (@Nat_Herz) November 30, 2018

There was just a MONSTER earthquake in Anchorage. I was getting coffee in a store at the time. Here's the shelves. pic.twitter.com/SqERuX7FRH — David Harper (@slicedfriedgold) November 30, 2018

10:20 a.m.

The United States Geological Survey is now listing the earthquake as a 7.0-magnitude shaking, according to its website.

10:10 a.m.

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake shook Anchorage Friday morning. The Associated Press reports the shaking caused lamp posts and trees to sway, prompted people to run from offices and seek shelter under desks.

Officials issued a tsunami warning for southern Alaska coastal areas of Cook’s Inlet and part of the Kenai peninsula.