We have reporters and photographers ready to react to events in Seattle today, including a march to the federal courthouse in downtown Seattle. Here's what they're seeing and hearing so far.

What you need to know:

• The March for Immigrant and Workers Rights, now in its 19th year of marking May Day, will begin with a rally at Judkins Park, 2150 S. Norman St., at 2:30 p.m.

• About an hour later, the group will start a march to the federal courthouse in downtown Seattle.

• Meanwhile, other politically motivated activists have latched onto the holiday to call attention to their causes with events throughout the city.

• A few groups, including the far-right men’s organization called the “Proud Boys” and another by people against the construction of a new youth jail in Seattle, are hoping their supporters come out. Anarchists, too, are calling on followers to disperse and gather at locations throughout the city.

• Follow @seattledot, @SeattlePD and @kcmetrobus on Twitter for updates on street closures and protesters’ whereabouts.

• Seattle Times reporters and photographers will also be covering the day’s happenings. Follow their dispatches here and from our Twitter list.

Update, 12:45 p.m.:

In preparation for May Day protests, Seattle’s largest employer locked its doors.

Amazon started requiring keycard access to the front doors of buildings throughout its Seattle campus at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, with some employees returning from lunch to find they needed to badge in.

Normally, lobbies of the company’s buildings, and the ground floor restaurants in many of them, are accessible to the public without employee identification.

Some teams were told it was OK to work from home on Tuesday to avoid potential traffic disruptions, employees say, one of many Seattle businesses taking precautions ahead of the march.

Amazon’s Spheres, the three interconnected globes of jungle plants at the heart of the company’s campus that opened to employees and public tours this year, last month were the site of a rally by City Councilmember Kshama Sawant and supporters of increased taxation on businesses.

About noon, three Seattle Police officers stood watch near the building, with a dozen more officers dismounted near bicycles on Sixth Avenue by the company’s Day 1 skyscraper.

— Seattle Times business reporter Matt Day