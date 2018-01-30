Follow along live for reactions from elected officials and analysis of Trump's speech, beginning at 6 p.m. (PST).

What you need to know:

President Donald Trump will deliver his first State of the Union Address at 6 p.m. (PST) Tuesday. The speech is expected to last about an hour.

All major U.S. broadcast and cable networks will air the speech, while outlets such as C-SPAN will stream it online.

Lawmakers, celebrities and activists are latching onto the event to call attention to issues ranging from social-justice causes to science.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, is among a handful of Democratic lawmakers who are boycotting the speech.

We will share live analysis of the event, including fact checks of Trump’s remarks, and reactions from elected officials here.

Update, 6:10 p.m.:

Donald Trump is speaking now.

Soon President Trump will face the biggest test yet of his ability to deliver a stately speech as commander-in-chief.

Trump will address a crowd of politicians and guests in the U.S. Capitol’s House Chambers — while tens of millions of people watch from afar — for his first State of the Union Address as 45th president of the U.S., beginning at 6 p.m. (PST).

He will call for a “new American moment” in the speech, according to excerpts released ahead of the address, reported by The Associated Press.

“I am extending an open hand to work with members of both parties, Democrats and Republicans, to protect our citizens, of every background, color, and creed,” Trump said in the excerpts.

The night is already shaping up to expose divisions.

Local activist Maru Mora-Villalpando, an undocumented immigrant who says federal authorities are targeting her for deportation, will attend the event with her U.S.-born daughter as a guest of U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash, in protest of the Trump administration’s moves on immigration, a news release on behalf of Mora-Villalpando says.

Meanwhile, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, is among a handful of Democratic lawmakers who are boycotting the address with a female-led, counter-event in Washington, D.C., dubbed “The State of OUR Union.” A livestream of that event will be here.

Or, lawmakers hope to make a political statement with their guests to the speech.

More than 20 Democratic lawmakers invited Dreamers, immigrants brought to the U.S. as children and living here illegally, to Tuesday’s speech, The Associated Press reports. The immigrants could face deportation in March unless Congress acts.

Several lawmakers, including Sen. Patty Murray, invited victims of sexual assaults.

Honored to have Leah Griffin as my guest at the State of the Union address. She’s a brave individual who turned her own painful experience into a personal mission to make sure that others who experience sexual violence have the resources they deserve when they seek help. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/p71pkU2SJH — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) January 30, 2018

Former Seattleite Bill Nye, a harsh critic of Trump’s environmental policies, will be the guest of Rep. Jim Bridenstine, R-Oklahoma, who is Trump’s nominee to serve as the next administrator of NASA, according to The Associated Press.

Nye, on Twitter, said his attendance “should not be interpreted as an endorsement of this administration, or of Congressman Bridenstine’s nomination, or seen as an acceptance of the recent attacks on science and the scientific community.”

Historically, the Space Program has brought Americans together, and during his address, I hope to hear the President’s plans to continue exploring the space frontier. — Bill Nye (@BillNye) January 29, 2018

Trump’s most recent high-profile address, a congressional address last February, lasted 75 minutes, garnering attention from an estimated 48 million people, according to Nielsen, a global measurement and data analytics company.

Among modern presidencies, President Bill Clinton holds the record for the longest State of the Union Address in 2000, lasting nearly 89 minutes, according to The American Presidency Project. President Ronald Reagan tallied the shortest, talking roughly 31 minutes, in 1986.