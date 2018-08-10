Here’s the latest on the Horizon Q400 that made an unauthorized takeoff from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday night and crashed in south Puget Sound.

A Horizon Air worker took a Q400 turboprop and flew out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday night, crashing into an island in the south Puget Sound about 90 minutes later. Officials said no other passengers or crew were on board and military jets had been scrambled to fly alongside the plane.

The plane was taken by a 29-year-old Pierce County man and crashed on Ketron Island, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.

A Twitter user captured video of the Horizon Q400 plane after it took off from Sea-Tac.

A user on Twitter captured video of the Horizon Q400 plane that made an unauthorized takeoff from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday as it was flying. (via Twitter)

LIVE UPDATES:

Update, 12:45 p.m.:

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal posted on her public Facebook page that her office is “closely monitoring the situation and ready to support officials from SeaTac, Pierce County, FAA, NSTB and the FBI in any way necessary.”

Update, 12:26 p.m.:

Statement from Ayn S. Dietrich-Williams, public affairs officer with the FBI Seattle Field Office:

The FBI is leading the investigation of Friday night’s unauthorized takeoff and crash of a Horizon aircraft. We are working with the NTSB and countless local & state partners to process the scene the crash on Ketron Island. We are going to be thorough, which means taking the time needed to scour the area, delve into the background of the individual believed responsible, and review every aspect of this incident with all appropriate public & private partners. I know there is considerable interest in the subject responsible, but please be patient as we will provide details when we have thoroughly reviewed all available information.

Update, 12:06 p.m.:

Wayne and Sharon Dequer have lived on sparsely populated Ketron Island for five years. They immediately knew something was wrong on Friday night

“We get jets coming over all the time, but this time they came from a different direction, north,” Sharon said Saturday after the island’s ferry docked in Steilacoom.

She said in just moments there was a loud boom and that’s when she saw a mushroom cloud.

“Everyone on the island is paranoid about fires,” Sharon added.

Twin brothers and island residents Rob and Justin Peterson said they were freaked out when they heard about the crash

“I was eating dinner when I started getting texts: ‘Are you OK?’ And I was like yeah, what’s going on?” said Rob. “ ‘A plane crashed on your island.’ ”

The Petersons live part-time on the island. They own The Eleven Eleven bar in Hilltop Tacoma.

“Most people have never heard of Ketron,” said Rob.

Update, 11:50 a.m.:

The airline employee who took a plane from Sea-Tac Airport on Friday night and flew it throughout the Puget Sound region before crashing on an island was 29-year-old Richard Russell, according to multiple sources, including one in law enforcement.

Russell was “a quiet guy. It seemed like he was well liked by the other workers,” said Rick Christenson, an operational supervisor with Horizon Air who retired in May. “I feel really bad for Richard and for his family.”

Update, 11:29 a.m.:

During a news conference Saturday morning at Sea-Tac Airport, Alaska Airlines officials confirmed that the FBI is leading the investigation into the theft of the Horizon Air turboprop. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration is also participating in the investigation.

Jay S. Tabb, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Seattle Division, said dozens of agents are participating in the investigation. “This is going to take a little time,” he said of the investigation. “Please be patient with the FBI.”

Update, 11:18 a.m.:

Lesley Gordon was walking her dogs along Chambers Bay loop when she saw two jet fighters following a plane. “They were flying all over,” she said in an interview.

After she walked into the forested area, she heard a crash and came out to see a large plume of smoke, “like a mushroom cloud,” over Ketron Island.

About an hour after that, Gordon walked to the ferry at Steilacoom, where she found emergency vehicles crowded on the dock. She said it was almost an hour more before a ferry came so that the emergency vehicles could get out to the island. In the meantime, she said she saw a couple of small, fast police speedboats head toward the island.

The Associated Press has published these aerial images from Saturday morning:

Update, 11:15 a.m.:

Update, 10:51 a.m.:

Alaska Airlines officials plan to hold a media briefing at 11 a.m. at Sea-Tac Airport. Among the speakers will be Brad Tilden, CEO of Alaska Airlines; Gary Beck, CEO of Horizon Air; and Mike Ehl, director of operations at Sea-Tac.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) released the following statement today from its President Paul Rinaldi on the incident Friday night involving a Horizon Air passenger aircraft:

“NATCA recognizes the great work of all of the air traffic controllers and other Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) employees at several Seattle-area FAA facilities that handled this incident. It was an incredible team effort marked by a shared commitment to ensuring the safety of all other aircraft in the vicinity. We also commend the military personnel and first responders involved for their difficult and important work.

“We especially acknowledge the contributions of the controller who worked this aircraft and communicated with the individual at the controls. This controller works at Seattle Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON), an FAA facility located in Burien, Wash., just west of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The recordings of the incident display his exceptional professionalism and his calm and poised dedication to the task at hand that is a hallmark of our air traffic controller workforce nationwide.

“All of our NATCA-represented aviation safety professionals are highly skilled and trained to handle these types of emergency situations. Safety is their passion and their focus at all times.

“We are saddened by the loss of a life in this incident, while being thankful that there were no other fatalities or injuries. We extend our condolences to this individual’s family.

“NATCA is working with the FAA and cooperating with all ongoing investigations from all agencies.”

Update, 10:47 a.m.:

Investigators worked to find out how an airline employee could steal an empty plane. The bizarre incident points to one of the biggest potential perils for commercial air travel — airline or airport employees causing mayhem.

“The greatest threat we have to aviation is the insider threat,” Erroll Southers, a former FBI agent and transportation security expert, told The Associated Press. “Here we have an employee who was vetted to the level to have access to the aircraft and had a skill set proficient enough to take off with that plane.”

The crash happened because the man was “doing stunts in air or lack of flying skills,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.

Update, 10:24 a.m.:

The crash sparked a two-acre brush fire, which continued to burn on Saturday morning. Firefighter Mike Boltz, with West Pierce Fire & Rescue, said the blaze has been difficult to battle due to limited water.

Firefighters battled the blaze overnight and had it under control Saturday, but there are still some hot spots, he said.

Update, 9:57 a.m.:

Reporter Agueda Pacheco-Flores is in Steilacoom this morning:

Update, 9:38 a.m.:

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) planned to send a team to Ketron Island on Saturday to retrieve the aircraft’s flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, said Debra Eckrote, Western Pacific regional chief for the NTSB’s Office of Aviation Safety. The recorders will then be sent to NTSB headquarters in Washington, D.C. for examination, she said during a news conference in Steilacoom.

She said the plane was “highly fragmented” and the wings were detached from the fuselage.

Update, 9:23 a.m.:

This chopper video shows firefighters putting out a fire on Ketron Island after the stolen plane crashed there:

Update, 8:44 a.m.:

Two F-15C fighter jets were trying to redirect the stolen turboprop over the Pacific Ocean when it crashed, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a news release Saturday morning.

The fighter jets didn’t fire on the stolen plane, according to NORAD.

Update, 2:08 a.m.:

Alaska Air has 45 Bombardier Q400 planes in its fleet. Here’s a look at the aircraft that was taken from Sea-Tac Airport and crashed on Ketron Island Friday evening.

Update, 12:05 a.m.:

Alaska Airlines said in a statement posted shortly before midnight that a ground-service agent took a plane from a maintenance area at Sea-Tac. The plane wasn’t scheduled for passenger flights, the airline said.

Agents direct and de-ice planes, and manage passenger luggage, according to the airline.

Update, 12:02 a.m. Aug. 11:

Update, 11:55 p.m.:

FBI Seattle issued a statement on Twitter: “The FBI continues to work with our state, local, and federal partners to gather a complete picture of what transpired with tonight’s unauthorized Horizon aircraft takeoff and crash. We don’t anticipate that further details will be available tonight.”

Update, 11:46 p.m.:

The plane crashed about 9:30 p.m. on Ketron Island, about 40 miles south of Sea-Tac Airport. Here’s a map of the area.

Update, 11:28 p.m.:

An air-traffic control feed captures the conversation between a controller and the Horizon Air worker who took off from Sea-Tac Airport and crashed on Ketron Island in south Puget Sound. Warning: some might find the following audio disturbing.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Update, 11:15 p.m.:

Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a statement regarding the stolen plane:

“There are still a lot of unknowns surrounding tonight’s tragic incident of a stolen Horizon Airline plane from Sea-Tac Airport. The responding fighter pilots flew alongside the aircraft and were ready to do whatever was needed to protect us, but in the end the man flying the stolen plane crashed on Ketron Island. I want to thank the Air National Guard from Washington and Oregon for scrambling jets to keep Washingtonians safe. Those pilots are trained for moments like tonight and showed they are ready and capable.”

Update, 10:58 p.m.:

Horizon Air issued a statement responding to the incident. “We believe it was taken by a single Horizon Air employee and that no other passengers or crew were onboard,” said Horizon’s chief operating officer Constance von Muehlen. “Shortly thereafter, it crashed near Ketron Island by South Tacoma.”

Update, 10:44 p.m.:

Fire crews were responding to the scene of the wreckage on Ketron Island.

Update, 10:21 p.m.:

The person flying the plane was a 29-year-old Horizon Air worker who lived in Pierce County. No one else was on board.

A witness told me that he saw two fighter jets trailing a Horizon plane. The plane disappeared and he saw smoke.

Information from The Associated Press is included in this report.