A Horizon Air Q400 turboprop made an unauthorized takeoff from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday night and crashed in the south Puget Sound, according to Alaska Airlines. Officials said no other passengers or crew were on board.

The plane was piloted by a 29-year-old Pierce County man and crashed on Ketron Island, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials said there did not appear to be passengers on the plane.

A user on Twitter captured video of the Horizon Q400 plane that made an unauthorized takeoff from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday as it was flying. (via Twitter)

Follow live updates here:

Update, 12:05 a.m.:

Alaska Airlines said in a statement posted shortly before midnight that a ground-service agent took an out-of-service plane without clearance from Sea-Tac.

The plane wasn’t scheduled for passenger flights, the airline said.

Agents direct and de-ice planes, and manage passenger luggage, according to the airline.

Update, 12:02 a.m.:

Our City is closely tracking the plane crash following the unauthorized takeoff at SeaTac. Our first responders are prepared to support Pierce County officials in any way necessary. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) August 11, 2018

Update: 11:55 p.m.:

FBI Seattle issued a statement on Twitter: “The FBI continues to work with our state, local, and federal partners to gather a complete picture of what transpired with tonight’s unauthorized Horizon aircraft takeoff and crash. We don’t anticipate that further details will be available tonight.”

The FBI continues to work with our state, local, and federal partners to gather a complete picture of what transpired with tonight's unauthorized Horizon aircraft takeoff and crash. We don't anticipate that further details will be available tonight. — FBI Seattle (@FBISeattle) August 11, 2018

Update: 11:46 p.m.:

The plane crashed about 9:30 p.m. on Ketron Island, about 40 miles south of Sea-Tac Airport. Here’s a map of the area.

11:28 p.m.:

Audio has been released from the Horizon Air worker who took off from Sea-Tac Airport and crashed on Ketron Island in south Puget Sound. Warning: some might find the following audio disturbing.

11:15 p.m.:

Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a statement regarding the stolen plane:

“There are still a lot of unknowns surrounding tonight’s tragic incident of a stolen Horizon Airline plane from Sea-Tac Airport. The responding fighter pilots flew alongside the aircraft and were ready to do whatever was needed to protect us, but in the end the man flying the stolen plane crashed on Ketron Island. I want to thank the Air National Guard from Washington and Oregon for scrambling jets to keep Washingtonians safe. Those pilots are trained for moments like tonight and showed they are ready and capable.”

10:58 p.m.:

Horizon Air issued a statement responding to the incident. “We believe it was taken by a single Horizon Air employee and that no other passengers or crew were onboard,” said Horizon’s chief operating officer Constance von Muehlen. “Shortly thereafter, it crashed near Ketron Island by South Tacoma.”

10:44 p.m.:

Fire crews were responding to the scene of the wreckage on Ketron Island.

UPDATE: Fire crews upgrading to 2nd alarm response and more units en route to Ketron Island. — West Pierce Fire (@WestPierce) August 11, 2018

10:21 p.m.:

The pilot was a 29-year-old Horizon Air worker who lived in Pierce County. There were no other passengers on the plane.