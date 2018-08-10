Here’s the latest on the Horizon Q400 that made an unauthorized takeoff from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday night and crashed in south Puget Sound.

A Horizon Air worker took a Q400 turboprop and flew out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday night, crashing into an island in the south Puget Sound about 90 minutes later. Officials said no other passengers or crew were on board and military jets had been scrambled to fly alongside the plane.

The plane was taken by a 29-year-old Pierce County man and crashed on Ketron Island, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.

A Twitter user captured video of the Horizon Q400 plane after it took off from Sea-Tac.

A user on Twitter captured video of the Horizon Q400 plane that made an unauthorized takeoff from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday as it was flying. (via Twitter)

Update, 9:57 a.m.:

Reporter Agueda Pacheco-Flores is in Steilacoom this morning:

Pierce County Sheriff, Pierce County's Department of Emergency Management and media are set up at the Steilacoom Ferry Dock. An officer said "they're going to be on the island until they're done." Didn't elaborate on that or when there would be another update.

Update, 9:38 a.m.:

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) planned to send a team to Ketron Island on Saturday to retrieve the aircraft’s flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, said Debra Eckrote, Western Pacific regional chief for the NTSB’s Office of Aviation Safety. The recorders will then be sent to NTSB headquarters in Washington, D.C. for examination, she said during a news conference in Steilacoom.

She said the plane was “highly fragmented” and the wings were detached from the fuselage.

Update, 9:23 a.m.:

This chopper video shows firefighters putting out a fire on Ketron Island after the stolen plane crashed there:

Update, 8:44 a.m.:

Two F-15C fighter jets were trying to redirect the stolen turboprop over the Pacific Ocean when it crashed, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a news release Saturday morning.

The fighter jets didn’t fire on the stolen plane, according to NORAD.

Update, 2:08 a.m.:

Alaska Air has 45 Bombardier Q400 planes in its fleet. Here’s a look at the aircraft that was taken from Sea-Tac Airport and crashed on Ketron Island Friday evening.

Update, 12:05 a.m.:

Alaska Airlines said in a statement posted shortly before midnight that a ground-service agent took a plane from a maintenance area at Sea-Tac. The plane wasn’t scheduled for passenger flights, the airline said.

Agents direct and de-ice planes, and manage passenger luggage, according to the airline.

Update, 12:02 a.m. Aug. 11:

Our City is closely tracking the plane crash following the unauthorized takeoff at SeaTac. Our first responders are prepared to support Pierce County officials in any way necessary.

Update, 11:55 p.m.:

FBI Seattle issued a statement on Twitter: “The FBI continues to work with our state, local, and federal partners to gather a complete picture of what transpired with tonight’s unauthorized Horizon aircraft takeoff and crash. We don’t anticipate that further details will be available tonight.”

The FBI continues to work with our state, local, and federal partners to gather a complete picture of what transpired with tonight's unauthorized Horizon aircraft takeoff and crash. We don't anticipate that further details will be available tonight.

Update, 11:46 p.m.:

The plane crashed about 9:30 p.m. on Ketron Island, about 40 miles south of Sea-Tac Airport. Here’s a map of the area.

Update, 11:28 p.m.:

An air-traffic control feed captures the conversation between a controller and the Horizon Air worker who took off from Sea-Tac Airport and crashed on Ketron Island in south Puget Sound. Warning: some might find the following audio disturbing.

Update, 11:15 p.m.:

Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a statement regarding the stolen plane:

“There are still a lot of unknowns surrounding tonight’s tragic incident of a stolen Horizon Airline plane from Sea-Tac Airport. The responding fighter pilots flew alongside the aircraft and were ready to do whatever was needed to protect us, but in the end the man flying the stolen plane crashed on Ketron Island. I want to thank the Air National Guard from Washington and Oregon for scrambling jets to keep Washingtonians safe. Those pilots are trained for moments like tonight and showed they are ready and capable.”

Update, 10:58 p.m.:

Horizon Air issued a statement responding to the incident. “We believe it was taken by a single Horizon Air employee and that no other passengers or crew were onboard,” said Horizon’s chief operating officer Constance von Muehlen. “Shortly thereafter, it crashed near Ketron Island by South Tacoma.”

Update, 10:44 p.m.:

Fire crews were responding to the scene of the wreckage on Ketron Island.

Fire crews upgrading to 2nd alarm response and more units en route to Ketron Island.

Update, 10:21 p.m.:

The person flying the plane was a 29-year-old Horizon Air worker who lived in Pierce County. No one else was on board.