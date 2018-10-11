Eight death-row inmates will now serve life in prison after Thursday's ruling by the Washington state Supreme Court.

Washington’s Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the death penalty violates its Constitution. The unanimous decision orders the sentences of eight people on death row to be changed to life in prison.

Here’s the list of those inmates, according to the state’s Department of Corrections:

Jonathan L. Gentry, 62, convicted in 1991 of fatally bludgeoning Cassie Holden, 12, in Kitsap County in 1988.

Clark R. Elmore, 66, convicted in 1995 of the rape and murder of Christy Onstad, 14, in Whatcom County in 1995.

Cecil E. Davis, 59, convicted in 1998 of the murder of Yoshiko Couch, 65, in Pierce County in 1997.

Davya M. Cross, 59, convicted in 2001 for the stabbing deaths of his wife, Anouchka Baldwin, 37, and stepdaughters Amanda Baldwin, 15, and Salome Holle, 18, in King County in 1999.

Robert Lee Yates Jr., 66, convicted in 2002 of murdering Melinda Mercer, 24, in 1997 and Connie LaFontaine Ellis, 35, in Pierce County in 1998.

Conner M. Shierman, 37, convicted in 2010 of murdering Olga Milkin, 28, her sons Justin, 5, and Andrew, 3, and her sister, Lyubov Botvina, 24, in 2006 in King County.

Allen E. Gregory, 46, convicted in 2001 of raping and murdering Geneine “Genie” Harshfield, 43, in Pierce County in 1996. His case was overturned by the Supreme Court in 2006 and he was reconvicted in 2012.

Byron E. Scherf, 60, convicted in 2013 of the murder of correctional Officer Jayme Biendl in 2011 in Snohomish County.