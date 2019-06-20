Johnny’s Bar & Grill in Puyallup has had its liquor license suspended because the owner was allegedly involved in illegal drug trafficking, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board said Wednesday.

The board issued an emergency suspension of the license because it believed the “health, safety or welfare” of the public was in danger. The license will be suspended until Dec. 15, when the board will attempt to revoke it permanently, according to a news release.

On Sept. 27, the Puyallup Police Department and a federal Drug Enforcement Administration task force (the Tahoma Narcotics Enforcement Team, or TNET) received a tip from a confidential source that the owner of Johnny’s Bar & Grill was involved in drug trafficking, the release stated.

Following up on the tip, undercover authorities allegedly bought 44.7 grams of cocaine from the owner over the course of four different sales, the release states.

Puyallup police and TNET then searched the bar, 1100 Meridian N., under a search warrant on April 17. In their search they allegedly found cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, synthetic cannabinoids and pharmaceutical Oxycodone.

Authorities arrested the owner of the bar, whose name was not released, and charged him with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

The board then immediately suspended the owner’s liquor license.

This is the first time this year the board has issued an emergency suspension of a liquor license. Last year, it issued four emergency suspensions, according to the news release.