Light-rail service was interrupted Tuesday evening after a train hit a Seattle police car in Columbia City, according to Sound Transit.

The collision occurred shortly before 7 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Orcas Street, where the light-rail tracks are at street-level, according to a tweet from Seattle Department of Transportation.

Police spokesman Detective Mark Jamieson said there were no injuries. He said officers were investigating and did not immediately have details on how the collision occurred.

Light-rail service resumed around 7:40 p.m.