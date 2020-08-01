Link light rail will temporarily stop running from all stations the morning of Sunday, Aug. 2, from around 5:45 a.m. to 8 a.m., to allow for “system upgrades,” Sound Transit announced.

Instead, free shuttle buses will run every 30 minutes from each station. Riders should leave additional time for their trips, Sound Transit said on its website.

The first northbound shuttle will leave Angle Lake station at 6 a.m., and the first southbound shuttle bus will leave the University of Washington station at 5:44 a.m. Estimated trip time from UW station to SeaTac/Airport Station is one hour and 40 minutes.