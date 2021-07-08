A lifeguard shortage has left Seward Park beachgoers swimming at their own risk after Seattle Parks and Recreation closed the beach on Wednesday.

“Because of difficulties hiring enough qualified people this summer, together with residual staffing impacts from the pandemic, there just aren’t enough lifeguards for all the planned swimming beaches,” the parks department said after basing the decision to close Seward Park’s beach “on a combination of equity considerations, geographic distribution, and proximity to other open beaches.”

The city will still staff seven beaches with lifeguards: Madrona, Magnuson, Matthews, Madison, Mount Baker, Pritchard and West Green Lake.

Swimming beaches are open daily, weather permitting, and staffed from noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.