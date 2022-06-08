An ongoing shortage of lifeguards will keep three Seattle beaches closed all summer.

Matthews Beach, Seward Park Beach and East Green Lake Beach will not open this summer, according to Seattle Parks and Recreation.

In addition, the Medgar Evers, Evans and Queen Anne pools will remain closed for the season. The three pools are scheduled to be closed for planned construction work and, instead of trying to reopen them, the city said it will redirect lifeguards from those pools to beaches.

Starting June 25, these beaches will be guarded daily from 12pm-7pm weekdays & 11am-7pm weekends: Madison, Madrona, Magnuson, Mt. Baker, Pritchard, & West Green Lake beaches. We encourage you to come out to these beaches for a safe & fun swim experience. https://t.co/BxuXRWFDvN — Seattle Parks (@SeattleParks) June 8, 2022

Typically, the city employs 420 lifeguards this time of year. But it has fewer than 200, department spokesperson Rachel Schulkin has said.

Last year, beaches at Seward Park and East Green Lake Park were closed due to staffing issues.

Beginning June 25, the six following beaches will be open and fully staffed with lifeguards from noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends:

Madison Beach, 1900 43 rd Avenue East

Avenue East Madrona Beach, 853 Lake Washington Boulevard

Magnuson Beach, park entrance at Northeast 65 th and Sand Point Way Northeast

and Sand Point Way Northeast Mount Baker Beach, 2301 Lake Washington Boulevard South

Pritchard Beach, 8400 55 th Avenue South

Avenue South West Green Lake Beach, 7312 West Green Lake Drive

Rainier Beach, Ballard, Meadowbrook, Madison, Southwest, Colman and Mounger pools will all be open this summer.

The city is encouraging people to apply for open lifeguard positions here.

Seattle Times reporter Amanda Zhou contributed to this report.