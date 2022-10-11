A future Montlake lid continues to grow above new Highway 520 lanes in this view looking west. Due to be completed by early 2024, the huge platform will support a bus station, high-occupancy vehicle ramps, greenery and walkways, next to an enlarged general-traffic interchange.

A separate pedestrian and bicycle bridge (not shown here) is also under construction, and will provide a link between the Washington Park Arboretum area and the University of Washington. Final phases of the $4.6 billion highway replacement will include a new Portage Bay Bridge and Roanoke lid between Montlake and Interstate 5.