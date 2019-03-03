Chief Deputy Bruce Kimsey declined to provide details about the man's weapon.
RANDLE, Wash. (AP) — Deputies in Washington state say they shot and killed a man who pointed a weapon at them.
A deputy and reserve deputy from the Lewis County sheriff’s office were on patrol early Sunday when they found a suspicious vehicle parked at a dead end in Randle.
According to a news release, the deputies found that the man in the vehicle had a felony warrant for child rape and molestation charges.
The deputies told the man to get out of the vehicle and he brandished and pointed a weapon at them.
Both deputies fired their guns at the man. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The deputies will be on administrative leave while the investigation continues.