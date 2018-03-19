The Washington State Patrol says one of the backpacks had been detonated as of Monday afternoon.

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have reopened a bridge between Longview, Washington and Rainier, Oregon, that had been shut down because of suspicious backpacks on the Oregon side.

Multiple news outlets report that witnesses called 911 around 9:30 a.m. Monday to report seeing a man lowering backpacks from the bridge over the Columbia River and tying them there before walking away.

A bomb squad was called and the bridge was closed in both directions. The Washington State Patrol said one of the backpacks had been detonated as of Monday afternoon.

The Oregon State Police and U.S. Coast Guard referred to the backpacks as suspicious. It wasn’t clear if authorities found any type of explosives in the backpacks.

The bridge was closed for several hours. The Columbia River was also closed to traffic.