The West Seattle man was a pioneer in moving the modern-day skate park scene into the mainstream. He founded Grindline Skatepark Design and Construction in 1992.

When Roger Mark “Monk” Hubbard started skateboarding, there weren’t a lot of skate parks where he could grind. He decided to start a West Seattle company that would change the landscape of skateboarding.

Through his work with Grindline Skatepark Design and Construction, Mr. Hubbard, 47, built a community rather than a fan base, and his passion was infectious, said his wife, Jennifer Rosholt.

“Everything that Mark did, every breath he took, everything he thought or felt, was with absolute love and always with power and energy, ” she said.

Grindline, launched in 1992, would go on to design and build 400 skate parks around the world, with more than 30 in Washington state alone.

Jeff Ament, bass player for Pearl Jam, who has worked with Grindline to build skate parks, calls Mr. Hubbard “one of the best (skate park) builders on the planet.”

Mr. Hubbard died at his West Seattle home on June 8. His cause of death has not been determined.

Born in 1970, Mr. Hubbard was a pioneer in bringing the modern-day skate park into the mainstream.

Skate parks built by Grindline include Tibbetts Valley Skate Park in Issaquah, Lake Tye skate park in Monroe and Roxhill Park in Seattle.

Before he founded Grindline, Mr. Hubbard was an avid DIY skate-park builder. Alongside his friends, Mr. Hubbard built an estimated 100 backyard ramps and half-pipes along the Interstate 5 corridor during the 1980s, according to a 2004 Seattle Times story.

“He may not seem important to the lay person, but he was in fact, one of the very best to do what he did,” Ament wrote in an email.

Through his own nonprofit, The Montana Pool Service, and Pearl Jam’s Vitalogy Foundation, Ament had provided funding to Grindline to build 12 skate parks in Montana and South Dakota.

“His passion was unparalleled,” Ament wrote. “If he believed in a project, he would drive all night, camp on site, and work tirelessly until it was finished, like he did to build the first two skate parks on the Pine Ridge reservation in South Dakota.”

His death was followed by public mourning on social media.

A tweet from the Tony Hawk Foundation called Mr. Hubbard a pioneer in the skate park movement and an influence in the skater community worldwide.

He is survived by his wife and three children, Kaya, Leona and Odin.

A GoFundMe page is accepting donations for Mr. Hubbard’s memorial. All proceeds will go to the family.