Firefighters are making progress protecting homes in the Rock Creek area where the Left Hand fire is burning, the incident command team said Monday.

The fire near Cliffdell, Yakima County, was at 2,500 acres Monday morning. Twenty-two homes on Rock Creek and Big Rock roads are under “go now” evacuation notices. Structure support crews are putting out hoses and sprinklers, and cutting brush.

A total of 494 people, 10 helicopters and 21 engines are fighting the fire. It was 8% contained and burning in timber on Monday.

Firefighters on Sunday built and strengthened containment lines on the ridge above State Route 410, as aircraft dropped water to keep spot fires in check and reduce the fire’s spread.

About 250 homes along State Route 410 remain on a Level 2 “set” order, meaning there is significant risk and the fire is moving closer. People should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

The fire is about 4 miles east of Cliffdell and 32 miles from Yakima. It was started by lightning during Tuesday’s thunderstorm.

Rock Creek Road, Bald Mountain Road and Forest Road 1702 are closed. While State Route 410 is open, people are asked to avoid the fire area.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has closed about 5,000 acres of the southwest portion of Oak Creek Wildlife Area.