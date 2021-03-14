LEAVENWORTH — A 42-year-old man died Sunday morning in a parasailing accident five miles northeast of Leavenworth.

The parasailor, a resident of Leavenworth, was fatally injured in the area of Eagle Creek Road near milepost 4, according to a news release from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. His identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

The incident was reported at 10:16 a.m. by another parasailor. Fellow parasailors administered CPR until medics from Cascade Medical Center arrived, the news release said.

The accident was in a hard-to-reach area — about 1,000 feet above Eagle Creek Road — and required a response from Chelan County Fire District 3, Chelan County Fire District 1, Cascade Medical Center and the sheriff’s office. The victim was transported from the scene by a helicopter.