LEAVENWORTH — Bed-and-breakfasts, short-term rentals and hotels are relatively plentiful in tourist destinations like Leavenworth to accommodate flocks of outside visitors. But some city officials now think the 15 or so such businesses in town are too many.

At a meeting last Wednesday, Leavenworth’s planning commission mulled over regulating bed-and-breakfast density in the city, after City Council members raised the potential for a moratorium.

Unidentified council members requested the moratorium until bed-and-breakfast density and accessory dwelling units were reviewed, according to March 28 documents.

“The primary question … are we creating too many bed-and-breakfasts on some streets?” asked Lilith Vespier, Leavenworth community development director. “On Ash Street, we do have a few that are right next to each other or close by each other, and I think that’s where some of the concern is more notable.”

Within city limits, there were 15 operating bed-and-breakfasts and three more with preliminary approval. City Council member Jason Lundgren has submitted an application to start another on Ash Street.

“On one hand, being able to afford a house in Leavenworth is really hard … a bed-and-breakfast might potentially be a pathway towards that, and I can respect that,” planning commissioner Colin Forsyth said. “But at the same time, I’m uncomfortable with my neighbors running a business next door to me, especially one that will impact me potentially.”

Forsyth said he’s in favor of placing a cap on bed-and-breakfasts per block and an overall cap on the number of bed-and-breakfasts in the city as a whole. He said he would like to incorporate a room number limit, as well.

Planning commissioner Drew Foulke suggested a percentage cap for the entire city’s inventory of bed-and-breakfasts, similar to Chelan County’s regulation for short-term rentals.

“I think that if we start looking at neighborhoods and trying to control that, it’s a slippery slope,” Foulke said. “It becomes convoluted and difficult to manage.”

Bed-and-breakfasts were originally intended to be operated out of the site where the homeowner resided. “Somebody was in the house with them,” planning Commissioner Angela Harrison said, which led to accountability for factors such as noise. However, the ability to operate a bed-and-breakfast out of an ADU veers closer to a short-term rental, she said.

According to Vespier, eight ADUs are now used as bed-and-breakfasts. The use of ADUs is also intertwined with the topic of affordable and workforce housing for the city.

“It’s not just a matter of how it affects the neighborhood; it’s how it affects that overall balance of affordable housing,” planning Commissioner Brian Praye said.

The planning commission can discuss city code and methods to regulate bed-and-breakfasts, but a moratorium would have to be approved by the Leavenworth City Council.