OLYMPIA — An explosive device was tossed at the Islamic Center of Olympia, an act leaders of the facility say was an apparent act of intimidation.

“It seems like it was meant to stoke fear,” Mustafa Mohamedali, social secretary for the Islamic Center of Olympia, told KING5.

The Washington chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said nobody was hurt and there was no damage Nov. 23, but neighbors heard the blast.

The explosion is the latest in a series of assaults on houses of worship in the Puget Sound region, including churches, synagogues and mosques. In October, someone set fire to the Islamic Center of Tacoma.

The device in question was “a firework thrown out of a moving car,” Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Cameron Simper wrote in an email to The Seattle Times.

The firework exploded on the road and left paper remnants as debris and didn’t damage any structures, Simper wrote.

There’s no indication that the Islamic Center was a target, Simper wrote, adding: “We will continue to patrol the area.”

