When you're a dog walker, every day is a walk in the park.

Dog walkers with Seattle4Dogs begin and end their weekly Wednesday outing at Seattle’s Volunteer Park, usually gathering for a group photo near the Asian Art Museum.

The Wednesday route for four walkers and 25 dogs (all dogs on leashes) starts at the park, goes down to Broadway and continues south on Broadway, going to Cal Anderson Park, Pine Street, east to 15th Avenue and back to the park.