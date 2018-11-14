The lawyer argues that the suspect's videotaped statement to police, the interview transcript, surveillance video and photographs are sensational and don't offer valuable information to the public.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The lawyer for the teen accused of shooting four students at Freeman High School last year is asking a judge to seal pieces of evidence from the public.

KREM-TV reports that Caleb Sharpe’s attorney, Bevan Maxey, filed a motion in Spokane County Superior Court last month.

The lawyer argues that Sharpe’s videotaped statement to police, the interview transcript, surveillance video and photographs are sensational and don’t offer valuable information to the public. The lawyer writes that the items need to be sealed to protect Sharpe’s right to a fair trial.

Sharpe is accused of opening fire down a second-floor hallway at Freeman High on Sept. 13, 2017, wounding three girls and killing classmate Sam Strahan.

He is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and 51 counts of second-degree assault.

___

Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com