One battle in Washington’s dirty dog-poop-scoop wars has come to an end.

The conflict between two pet waste-removal companies, Lynnwood-based Pooper Trooper and Spokane business Scoop Troop, has been resolved on amicable terms, a lawyer for Pooper Trooper said this week.

Pooper Trooper sued Scoop Troop in July, accusing the company of copyright infringement and unfair competition, among other allegations related to Scoop Troop’s name and services, which Pooper Trooper said in the U.S. District Court for Western Washington lawsuit were too similar. The lawsuit was dismissed this month.

Scoop Troop “will prospectively cease use of the SCOOP TROOP name,” Pooper Trooper lawyer Steve Edmiston, of Bracepoint Law, said in an email.

Its new name will be Swoop Scoop, with a new website and truck wraps launching by the end of the month, according to co-owner William Milliken, who noted the company was in the process of rebranding before the lawsuit was filed.

Not much will change for the soon-to-be Swoop Scoop, “other than a few letters in our name,” Milliken wrote in an email. The company plans to open new Pacific Northwest locations this year and in 2024.

Neither Edmiston nor Milliken commented on specifics of the lawsuit. Terms of the resolution are confidential, Edmiston said.