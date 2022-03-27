KITTERY, Maine (AP) — Maine’s congresswoman is a member of a new caucus that will focus on the country’s public shipyards.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree said Friday the caucus was created to provide support to the nation’s four public shipyards, including Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Maine. The others are Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Virginia, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Washington and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Hawaii.

The shipyards repair and retrofit aircraft carriers and submarines. Pingree said the formation of the caucus will “help elevate and strengthen the voices of PSNY workers in Congress.” The caucus is called the Public Shipyard Caucus.

The caucus is bipartisan and also includes lawmakers from Washington, Virginia, Hawaii, Connecticut and New Hampshire.