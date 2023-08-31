Two sets of boys fired shots at each other in a field at a Des Moines elementary school Thursday, police said.

No injuries were immediately reported in the shooting outside North Hill Elementary School, 19835 8th Ave. S. Class is not yet in session for the academic year.

Des Moines police Sgt. Scott Oak said the boys fired at each other, then fled in opposite directions. Two of them unsuccessfully tried to carjack a driver, Oak said in an email.

Police were searching for the boys Thursday afternoon, Oak said, and investigators found shell casings at the school.

No additional information about the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.

North Hill students return to class Wednesday.