Chris Koa and his family were visiting Oregon when they were awoken at 3 a.m. by a security alert showing someone forcing their way into their Seward Park home.

The break-in happened last Monday, just three days after police announced a series of 14 robberies — eight in August alone — where victims were attacked either outside their homes or after forced entry into their homes. All of the incidents were in South Seattle and nearly all of the victims were Asian American elder immigrants. The number of attacks is likely an undercount, as police believe additional incidents were unreported.

Victims in the attacks have been assaulted, pistol-whipped, held at gunpoint and tased, and in one instance a 10-year-old boy was forced at gunpoint to show the robbers where valuables were in the house.

Koa, who is not a senior, and his family, who are Americans of Chinese and Filipino descent, were lucky to be away when their house was targeted, but it doesn’t give them any comfort.

Koa said, “I’m trying to … describe the feeling of being woken up, my wife was just in terror, completely freaked out.” Being hours away from home when it happened, he said they felt helpless. “How can this possibly be happening?” he thought.

When Koa, who is a lawyer, started looking into it, he learned about the spate of local home invasions targeting Asian Americans and became even more alarmed. There are robberies targeting Asian Americans across the country, he said, but the intent in the Seattle cases to catch victims at home and assault them was particularly disturbing. In light of the other cases, he was concerned about whether they would have been held at gunpoint or assaulted if they had been home.

Koa said the incidents are causing terror in the Asian American community and in his own family. Since the break-in, he said his family is shaken up and his wife and teenage son have had trouble sleeping and he has had difficulty focusing on work. The family is now changing their travel plans so someone is always home.

While there appears to be little doubt the 14 cases the police described were racially targeted, I noticed an alarming yet predictable silence among organizations that usually champion marginalized people of color when it came to these crimes.

Unlike racially targeted or biased attacks where the perpetrators were police or white supremacists, I did not see organizational statements calling for action, attention and support for the victims, public forums, organizational news conferences or discussions on how to stop these attacks, and just little to no public acknowledgment at all. Why?

My guess is that it’s because of the ways crimes like these are weaponized to advance racially biased and anti-Black policies that offer simplistic and comforting tough-on-crime solutions to what are deeply complicated and systemic issues. Police described the suspects in the 14 incidents as three to five Black males.

There is a whole right-wing local media ecosystem now that grabs onto these cases, amplifies them and uses them as a cudgel to say, “See? This is why we need more police and more incarceration.” People and organizations working to address the root causes of crime rightly don’t want to feed that cycle.

But I think we can do two things at once.

Those of us who want to see a different approach to the criminal legal system can loudly and publicly show our support, care and outrage over these incidents and at the same time demand a more nuanced and thoughtful conversation about what actually creates public safety.

We can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with those harmed when the victims are Asian American elders; when they are people injured or killed while enjoying a birthday party at a hookah lounge; small business owners trying to do their jobs; or people interrupting violence in a grocery parking lot. We should not cede the conversation around crime, and its impacts and solutions, to those who think our failed system of mass incarceration is a magical solution to crime.

It’s not “copaganda” — or propaganda to promote the police — to acknowledge something terrible and terrifying is happening and that people who are harmed don’t stand alone. We can do that while recognizing the humanity of those causing the harm while working to change the conditions that lead to crime.

Conditions, in the case of these recent home invasions, that are more likely related to a perception of Asian Americans stashing cash and valuables in their homes and older Asian Americans as less likely to speak English than simply racial animosity.

Robert Chang, executive director of Seattle University’s Fred T. Korematsu Center for Law and Equality and professor of law, said in an email last week that “the racial targeting has created the very real feeling of terror among Asian Americans living in South Seattle.”

He understands the instinct to want to call them hate crimes, but said often sentencing enhancements can make the underlying problems worse and lead to longer and longer sentences, exacerbating the harm of mass incarceration while not deterring the crimes. This is especially troubling in Washington, which has struggled for decades with racial disproportionality in incarceration.

“I’m just really disheartened by what the impulse to punish has produced in Washington state,” he said, citing the state’s “Three Strikes” law, in particular.

Chang also noted that you can have racially targeted attacks that are by people of the same community, recalling hundreds of California home invasions in the 1990s that were by Asian Americans largely against Asian Americans.

Any gun pointed at you is terrifying, no matter who is holding it.

For Koa, he is now focused on making sure this doesn’t happen to others.

The experience, he said, created “a sense of violation, that this is really not right. And something has to be done through community organizing, outreach and collaboration.”