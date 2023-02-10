Violent crime in King County slowed in the last quarter of 2022, leading to hopes that the record-high numbers of homicides and shootings over the past three years might finally be showing signs of stabilizing.

The year-end drop in violence, proffering hope for a calmer 2023, is part of a mixed bag of statistics detailing King County crime data for the past year. The number of incidents of gunfire countywide increased roughly 16% over 2021 figures, for example, but 6% fewer people were killed or wounded in shootings.

And though the number of homicides countywide remained steady, Seattle surpassed 2020’s recent high in killings by one — all while crime in the city dropped by a sizable margin in the last quarter of 2022.

“I think violent crime is still a concern in King County, and it’s definitely something we’re paying attention to,” King County Prosecutor Leesa Manion said. “Like all leaders, my hope is that violent crime is leveling off.”

Data from the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office’s Shots Fired project show that gun violence injured or killed slightly fewer people in 2022 than in 2021. But the overall number of shooting incidents has continued to rise from 1,025 in 2020 to roughly 1,400 the next year and 1,654 in 2022 — reflecting the increased number of firearms in the county, Manion said.

Preliminary information from the Medical Examiner’s Office shows 119 people were killed in homicides countywide last year, a number that does not include people who were injured elsewhere but later died at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

The deadly violence continued apace from 2021, when 119 people were also killed in King County homicides, according to data compiled by The Seattle Times with information from police, prosecutors and the medical examiner. Those figures are up from 113 killings in 2020 and 73 the year before.

Nearly half of the county’s 2022 homicides were committed in Seattle: The city’s police department investigated 55 killings last year, up from 41 in 2021. Fifty-four people were killed in Seattle homicides in 2020, 20 more than in 2019.

Meanwhile, eight of the county’s 15 homicides in 2023 have been committed in Seattle.

(The Times’ annual tallies of fatal shootings in King County, compiled using information from the Medical Examiner’s Office, are slightly higher than those included in the Shots Fired reports: 72 versus 69 in 2020, 96 versus 88 in 2021, and 91 versus 83 in 2022.)

Manion, who’s planning a gun violence prevention summit next month, noted the last quarter of 2022 was also the fourth consecutive quarter where the number of people age 18 to 24 injured or killed in shootings had declined. She thinks the decrease among that demographic is likely a result of intervention work being done by community groups and Harborview social workers, as well as the return to in-person schooling.

“We have great folks in public health and the community doing violence interruption work,” targeting those who “are closest to gun violence but haven’t become victims or perpetrators,” Manion said.

In 2021, 28% of the 460 people killed or injured by gun violence countywide were 18 to 24, while last year, 23% of 440 gunshot victims fell into that age group, according to the Shots Fired project, which compiles data from the sheriff’s office and police departments on fatal and injury shootings as well as shootings that result in property damage and those that don’t.

Meanwhile, both injury and fatal shootings in the 30 to 39 age group remains troubling, steadily increasing since the first quarter of 2021. Homelessness, substance abuse disorder and behavioral health issues are possible contributors in many of those shootings, Manion said.

The Shots Fired data doesn’t include fatal police shootings, which have remained fairly consistent in recent years. Police in King County fatally shot nine people in 2022 — the same number killed in two of the previous three years, according to the Times’ database. Six people were killed in confrontations with officers in both 2018 and 2021, and 11 were killed in 2017.

Like Manion, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz is cautiously optimistic that the violence of the last three years has started to wane. After a brutal start to 2022, Diaz worried violence would spike during the summer. That largely didn’t happen — save for an especially violent August, when there were 11 homicides.

All told, Seattle police investigated fewer rapes, aggravated assaults and armed robberies than expected, Diaz said. Shooting figures remained high, he said, but November and December were the quietest months of the year for gunfire in the city.

Officers also seized 1,349 firearms last year, the second-highest number of guns taken off the streets in a single year in the past 13 years. Roughly one-third of guns recovered by police in 2022 had been reported stolen, said Diaz.

“We’ve been seeing a big drop in violent crime consistently for the last five months,” he said, also encouraging residents to report property crimes so police can make better decisions about where to focus resources.

Overall Seattle crime is down 28% in the past five months, and violent crime is down 30% compared to earlier in 2022, which Diaz said translated to 1,000 fewer police reports filed last month than in January 2022. At the same time, police are using less force: There were roughly 1,000 instances of any level of force being used last year, half the number reported in 2015, he said.

The Office of Police Accountability has also consistently received fewer complaints about officer conduct since at least 2018, when there were more than 1,100 complaints. People filed nearly 560 complaints against Seattle officers in 2021 — a figure Diaz said dropped to 450 last year.

“As I talk to people in the community, everybody is telling me, ‘Things seem like they’re getting better, and I feel safer when I walk down the street.’ So, that’s a good thing,” Diaz said. “But I don’t want to jump for joy and then have a bad month because at the end of the day, homicides are still too high.”