A Yakima County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot early Tuesday morning while answering a domestic call is in serious condition at a hospital.

The deputy was helping a woman at the front of the residence on South Fork Road in the Ahtanum area around 1:15 a.m. when a 34-year-old man — the other party in the domestic dispute — shot at deputies, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

A 51-year-old deputy suffered three gunshot wounds. His partner removed him from the scene and administered first aid, the release said.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, where he was in serious condition but expected to make a full recovery, the release said.

The suspect was arrested after police officers from Yakima, Union Gap and the Washington State Patrol responded to a request for assistance, the release said.

The suspect is being held in the Yakima County Jail, and the Yakima Police Department is investigating the shooting, the release said.

In an earlier email,

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Schilperoort said his office is stunned by the shooting.

“We are shaken up around the office and thankful the situation wasn’t worse,” he said.

Schilperoort thanked the community for support.

“Thank you for your thoughts and prayers for our office, our deputies, and other professional staff. This incident affects our entire office,” he said in the email.