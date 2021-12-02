A study from Washington State University found no intentional racial bias in traffic stops by the Washington State Patrol; however, it noted disparities in traffic stops involving Black and Hispanic drivers.

The study conducted by WSU’s Division of Governmental Studies and Services analyzed more than 7 million contacts with State Patrol troopers over five years, according to KOMO News. The 10-person research team compared stops with census data, the statewide driving population and other measures.

Researchers said traffic data shows white motorists are stopped at nearly the same rate statewide as their proportion of the population. Black motorists, meanwhile, are stopped more often compared to their statewide population, but researchers noted that ratio has decreased each year.

From the data, researchers said, they found no evidence of intentional, agency-level racial bias.

Native American, Asian, Pacific Islander and Hispanic drivers were stopped at lower rates compared to their populations.

Researchers said that in Benton County, Hispanic drivers were stopped at a higher rate, and Black drivers were stopped at a higher rate in King and Pierce counties.

The researchers will work with State Patrol to better understand disparities for Black and Hispanic drivers. They also say they plan to conduct focus groups with community members to learn about their experiences with the Washington State Patrol.

Chief John R. Batiste said WSU’s Division of Governmental Studies and Services are recognized nationally and internationally as “impartial and thorough academic professionals, and their findings are both trusted and instructive.”