A member of the Whitman County Regional SWAT team shot and killed a man after a standoff in Pullman early Thursday, according to Pullman police.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Latah Street after receiving a call at 8:37 p.m. Wednesday from someone reporting a weapon offense, the department said in an online news release.

Officers arrived at the apartment and found a man in his 30s threatening to kill his roommates. The roommates were evacuated from the apartment, and then the man barricaded himself inside after officers attempted to talk to him, police said.

Pullman police crisis negotiators and the Whitman County Regional SWAT team, made up of officers from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, Pullman Police Department and Washington State University Police Department, responded to the scene.

The suspect began firing from his apartment, police said, and officers evacuated the area.

WSU released an alert for students to shelter in place around 3:20 a.m.

Swat team is actively working on the south side of campus. Shelter in place until further notice. — WSUAlert Pullman (@WSUAlertPullman) December 15, 2022

A member of the responding SWAT team shot and killed the man “after unsuccessful negotiations, escalating behavior and continued danger to the public and officers,” Pullman police said.

The man was found dead when the Whitman County Regional SWAT team cleared the apartment, police said.

At 4:45 a.m., WSU released an all-clear alert, and WSU Pullman returned to normal operations.

UPDATE: There is no longer an active threat. The SWAT team has handled the situation and have given the all clear. #WSUAlertPullman https://t.co/A0i5TQT9o1 pic.twitter.com/WGKBHoMyh8 — WSU Police (@WSUPolice) December 15, 2022

The shooting is being investigated by the Washington State Patrol. The investigation must be independent of the agency whose officer used deadly force, police said.

Further information will be released by Washington State Patrol, police said.