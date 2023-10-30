A wrong-way crash overnight Sunday into Monday killed three people on Interstate 90 in Mercer Island, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The two-car crash happened around midnight on eastbound I-90 near Island Crest Way, Trooper Rick Johnson posted on the social media platform X.

The wrong-way driver — a 30-year-old Seattle man — and both occupants of the second vehicle, a 22-year-old Bellevue man and 23-year-old person from Berkeley, California, died, WSP said.

Police suspect that speeding and intoxicants were involved in the crash, according to Washington State Patrol.

Eastside Fire & Rescue and Mercer Island, Seattle and Bellevue fire departments responded.

The eastbound lanes of I-90 were closed for roughly five hours while WSP investigated. As of 5:30 a.m. Monday, all lanes had reopened.