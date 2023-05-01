A 63-year-old man was killed when a car headed the wrong way on Highway 167 struck his vehicle in Renton, according to Washington State Patrol.

The man was traveling south on Highway 167 at Talbot Street shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday when a driver going north in the southbound lanes hit him head on. The man, from Auburn, died at the scene.

The 35-year-old Tacoma man going the wrong direction was injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He was arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide, according to Washington State Patrol.