A 50-year-old man died Saturday morning when he was hit by a car while shoveling snow outside an RV sales business along Highway 99 south of Everett, according to the Washington State Patrol.

WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding said the northbound driver of a beige 2006 Pontiac G6 sedan left the road at 8:35 a.m. and went onto the shoulder before striking Glenn Starks, who died at the scene.

The car came to a stop in the parking lot of the business, Kirkland RV Sales. Surveillance video showed the male driver running from the scene, according to the State Patrol.

Tim Kirkland of the family that owns the RV business said Starks was an employee and was shoveling snow to allow vehicles into the parking lot.

The business is on the east side of Highway 99 about 1 1/2 miles south of Paine Field airport in Everett. That side of the road doesn’t have a sidewalk.

Starks was originally from Mesa, Arizona, and didn’t have family locally, Kirkland said.

Snohomish County sheriff’s officers were first at the scene. Harding said WSP was sent to investigate at 10:17 a.m. after the Sheriff’s Office determined the location was in WSP jurisdiction.

Harding said WSP detectives are checking with the registered owner of the abandoned car to try to determine the driver’s identity.

Anyone with information can call the State Patrol with a tip at 360-654-1140.