The body of a woman was recovered Saturday from the Snoqualmie River near Oxbow Farm in Carnation, said King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Tim Meyer.

A person walking on a pedestrian and bike walkway over the river saw the body and called police, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Joseph Armstrong.

The sheriff’s Marine Rescue team retrieved the body around 4:30 p.m., but officials have not confirmed whether the body is that of a woman who apparently died with her 6-year-old son after the driver lost control of a pickup and rolled into the Snoqualmie River near Fall City around 2 a.m. on Jan. 9.

The driver, a 35-year-old Carnation man, escaped with an 8-month-old girl. The driver was arrested but later released.

He was investigated for possibly driving under the influence, but officials are still waiting for the blood test results, which could take up to a year, Armstrong said.

Law enforcement officials estimated the woman’s body was found 12 to 15 miles downstream from where the pickup was located.

The King County Medical Examiner is expected to release the woman’s name and cause and manner of death in the following days.