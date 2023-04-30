A 24-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen in West Seattle on Sunday, according to Seattle police.

Multiple people called 911 just before noon to report a shooting in the 4500 block of 42nd Avenue Southwest. The shooting took place less than 24 hours after two men were killed and a third was critically injured at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

There was a “disturbance” in West Seattle involving a knife and a firearm, according to police.

Officers and firefighters provided aid to the woman and she was later taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Police recovered a semi-automatic handgun at the scene, and a 29-year-old man was arrested for assault, according to police. He will be booked into King County Jail.