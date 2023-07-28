One of four people shot during an illegal street racing event early Sunday in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood has died from her injuries.

The 20-year-old woman died earlier this week at Harborview Medical Center, said Officer Shawn Weismiller, a Seattle Police Department spokesperson.

She was identified in an online crowdfunding campaign as Essence Naje Greene.

The GoFundMe, created by Greene’s aunt, describes her vibrant personality, infectious laughter and illuminating smile, which could transform any room into a “haven of warmth.”

“Those privileged enough to have known her will always remember her as a force of nature and a beacon of light,” reads the campaign page, which says donations will support her family and unused funds will be donated to help gun violence victims. “Essence was an embodiment of joy, love, and life itself.”

Another woman and two men were also treated at Harborview for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear Thursday whether they remained hospitalized.

Advertising

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to reports of a large crowd and reckless driving near Broadway and East Pike Street — just outside the Capitol Hill Block Party, which was scheduled to end at midnight.

Officers tried to disband the crowd but were met with “resistance,” according to the Police Department.

A few hours later, shortly before 4 a.m., officers heard gunfire and found two people with gunshot wounds: a man and a woman who were taken to Harborview. The other woman and man later arrived at Harborview with gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers heard additional gunshots near the 1400 block of Harvard Avenue and found shell casings but no shooter, police said.

Related Some Seattle streets could see speed cameras to prevent illegal racing

On Tuesday, Seattle City Council members passed a bill allowing automated speed cameras in certain areas, with the goal of preventing illegal street racing.

City officials focused on streets where constituents have complained about repeated reckless driving and speeding.

No arrests had been made in the Capitol Hill shooting as of Thursday.