Seattle police detectives are investigating after a man fatally stabbed a woman Monday night in Rainier Valley.

Police were called to the 6900 block of Martin Luther King Jr Way South at 10:58 p.m. where they found a 41-year-old woman with fatal stab wounds. She was declared dead at the scene.

The children of the victim and suspect were in the residence when their mother was killed. The children were physically unharmed, police said in an online blotter post.

The 42-year-old suspect was arrested in North Seattle approximately two hours later, police said.