A woman in a wheelchair died after a driver hit her early Monday in Licton Springs, according to the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter.

Police said the vehicle was traveling south on Aurora Avenue when it hit the woman at around 4:30 a.m. in the 9800 block of Aurora Avenue North. The driver continued traveling south after the crash.

Seattle Fire Department medics treated the 44-year-old woman and took her to Harborview Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call 206-702-5035.