A woman was fatally shot in Kent early Tuesday, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded shortly before 1 a.m. to report of a shooting at South 277th Street and Green River Road South, officials said.

The caller said his girlfriend had been shot at that location. Deputies arrived and found a woman dead, officials said.

There was no information available about suspects or the circumstances of the shooting, Sgt. Eric White, a public information officer at the Sheriff’s Office, said early Tuesday. Major Crimes detectives are investigating.