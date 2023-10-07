A police pursuit along I-5 on Friday ended in the death of a 32-year-old Everett woman who, according to Marysville police, attempted to strike officers with her car.

Around 2 a.m., Marysville officers responded to a call of people in a Cadillac Escalade attempting to break into cars in the 14500 block of 51st Avenue Northeast, according to police. It was believed the suspects had left the area, a news release said, until a Snohomish County sheriff’s deputy found the vehicle backed into a nearby driveway.

When Marysville officers arrived and made contact with a male driver, the woman slid from the passenger’s seat to the driver’s seat, pulled out of the driveway and accelerated the car at the officers and patrol vehicles, according to police.

The woman drove into the path of another responding officer, who had to swerve to avoid a head-on collision, police said. Officers established probable cause for second-degree assault, according to the news release.

Officers pursued the car southbound on I-5 as it crossed multiple lanes at a high speed to take the exit to Highway 528, causing the driver to lose control of the car, which left the ramp and struck a tree.

Officers rendered aid before Fire Department medics arrived and removed the driver from the car, police said. The woman was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, where she died.

The Marysville Police Department is investigating the pursuit and the Washington State Patrol Major Accident Investigation Team is independently investigating the fatal crash.

Authorities have not publicly identified the woman.