A 47-year-old Bremerton woman was killed in the northbound I-5 Mercer Street express lanes when the car in which she was a passenger was struck by a car changing lanes at around 2 p.m. Friday, according to Washington State Patrol.

A 29-year-old man from Ronald, Kittitas County, was being investigated for negligent driving in the second degree because of an unsafe lane change and speeding, said the Patrol, which added that no alcohol or drugs were involved.

The Patrol said the car the woman was in had slowed for traffic and come to a stop, and was struck by the Kittitas County man’s vehicle as it changed lanes to move away from a disabled vehicle. The car that was struck hit a concrete barrier.

The driver of that car, a 48-year-old Bremerton man, was taken to Harborview Medical Center. The Patrol provided no information on his injuries.