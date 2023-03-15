A woman was found dead in an encampment in South Lake Union Tuesday night, according to Seattle police. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

It is unclear what relationship the woman had to the encampment.

Police investigating a found deceased woman in an encampment near the intersection of Mercer Street and Minor Avenue North. More information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) March 15, 2023

Police responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a report of a body found at the encampment in the 1100 block of Mercer Street, the department said in an online blotter post.

Police presume the woman was in her 50s to 60s, the department said.

Police did not say how the woman died and no other information was immediately available. They’re asking anyone with information to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.